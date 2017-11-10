Mohali: Administration officials seize eight crushers to stop illegal mining

TO SAVE face, the Mohali district administration has impounded eight crushers which were being used by illegal miners. The officials have also said that the administration has identified 95 acres of land in Majri block for mining and when the auction for mining takes place, the sites would go under the hammer. Although there is no approved site for mining in Majri block at present, locals said illegal mining has been going on unabated.

Speaking on the issue, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and nodal officer for mining, Charandev Singh Mann, said during checking in the Majri area, their officials came to know that eight crushers were being used for illegal mining and since the crushers were being used without any permission, they were sealed.

When asked what action was being taken on the complaints lodged in Majri block against illegal mining, Mann said 58 FIRs have been registered against illegal mining in Mohali district till November 8 and out of them, 32 FIRs have been registered in Kurali and Majri and Mullanpur police stations all of which fall under Majri block.

“We have also asked the police officers to take action on 69 more complaints and we have fined the illegal miners to the tune of Rs 29 lakh,” he said. Mann further said that the administration has identified 95 acres of land in Majri block for mining and the sites would be approved when the auction takes place.

Local residents described the action as nothing but a farce and said that though they have lodged complaints since long, the administration has now came to know that illegal mining was going on in the area.

“I can show you at at least 50 crushers being run illegally in the area whereas the officials are saying that they have impounded eight crushers. Is impounding the crushers the only way out? We are asking the administration to stop illegal mining but they have identified 95 acres of land in our area and mining will destroy the entire ecosystem,” said Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Khijrabaad village in Majri block.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App