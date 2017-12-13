Mohali: 10-year-old boy goes missing from Sector 68, family allege kidnapping

A 10-year-old boy went missing from his home under mysterious circumstances from Sector 68 last week. The family of the missing boy had alleged that he was kidnapped by some unknown persons. Local police have started investigation after a case was registered by the family.

According to police sources, Vipin went missing on December 9 from City park in Sector 68. Vipin went to play with his friends but did not return home. Following which, his family first looked for him in their own capacity.

Vipin’s mother, Pushpa, who lodged the complaint with the police said that she has six children and Vipin is her fourth child. She stated in her complaint that Vipin left home at around 3 pm on December 9 saying that he was going to play with his friends.

Investigating officer, Bhupinder Singh, said that Vipin’s father Budha is a labourer and his mother works as a domestic help. He added that Vipin studies in Class 3 at a government primary school in Kumbra village.

When asked about the delay in registering the case, Bhupinder Singh said that the family lodged a complaint on Monday afternoon following which they also searched for the boy near the park and in Kumbra village. But the case was registered on Pushpa’s complaint after the boy could not be traced till Tuesday. Singh added that the family belongs to Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and lives in Kumbra village near the Forest Complex in a rented accommodation.

The police have already circulated pictures of the boy in Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula and and also searched at some dhabas and eateries.

Pushpa alleged that her son was kidnapped by someone. A probe is on, said the police.

