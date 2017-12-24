Moga: Three cops booked for framing Congress man in drug case

(Google Maps) (Google Maps)

Three policemen, including an assistant-sub inspector from CIA staff of Moga, have been booked in an FIR registered at Baghapurana police station for allegedly registering false FIR under NDPS Act for drug trafficking against a Congress worker. FIR against three policemen has been registered following an inquiry conducted by Justice Mehtab Singh Gill commission, constituted by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to “look into the false cases registered during 10 years of SAD-BJP regime in Punjab” from 2007-2017.

The three policemen booked are ASI Pahar Singh and head constables Harbhajan Singh and Gulab Singh. They have been booked on the complaint of Baldev Kaur, mother of Congress worker Joginder Singh whom the police had accused of possessing 500 grams of psychotropic powder. As per the FIR registered against Joginder Singh on January 3, 2015, ASI Pahara Singh had claimed that 500 grams of psychotropic powder was recovered from him when he was frisked on the basis of suspicion on Baghapurana-Channuwala road. He was then booked under section 22 of NDPS Act. (Punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances).

However, as per the FIR now registered by Moga police (copy with The Indian Express), it was found during the inquiry that the “powder was not psychotropic or narcotics in nature”. The latest FIR says, “Forensic science laboratory report proved that substance was not found to be psychotropic or narcotic and did not fall within NDPS Act. The sample was tested by forensic laboratory and found to contain tramadol hydrochloride and paracetamol. These were allegedly recovered from accused in powder form.”

It further says, “The improbability is as to why the accused have been carrying the combination of a painkiller (tramadol hydrochloride) and fever reliever (paracetamol). It appears that 100 tablets of the combination were procured by ASI Pahara Singh from a chemist and turned into powder and planted on the accused. There are certain points which make deep dents in the version given in the FIR and show that recovery mentioned therein is false.”

The Moga police said they have already moved a cancellation report in the case in the court. The earlier police version has also been found contradictory at another point in which policemen claimed that Joginder Singh was frisked when he was coming by foot. At the same time, they also claimed Joginder’s Tata Indica car was recovered few metres away.

The three policemen have now been booked under the section 58 of NDPS Act (punishment for vexatious entry, search, seizure or arrest) and sections 193 (punishment for false evidence) and 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of offence punishable with imprisonment for life) of IPC at Baghapurana police station on complaint of Baldev Kaur. Inspector Jangjit Singh, SHO Baghapurana police station, said the FIR had been registered but they were yet to make any arrests. Sources further said that departmental action was also likely against the three policemen.

