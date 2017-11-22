Mizoram capital to be on railway map in three years

Top Stories

The 51-km broad-gauge line between Sairang and Bairabi bordering Assam would be completed in December 2020, General Manager (Construction), North East Frontier Railway N K Prasad said.

By: PTI | Aizawl | Published: November 22, 2017 5:20 pm
Aizawl on railway map, Aizwal railway line, Aizawl railway connectivity, Mizoram, railway connectivity, Aizawl train, India news, Indian express news Mizoram capital Aizwal (Source Google maps)
The Mizoram state capital will be on the railway map in the next three years with the construction of a railroad between Sairang and Bairabi likely to be completed in 2020, a senior Railway official said.

The 51-km broad-gauge line between Sairang near here and Bairabi bordering Assam, that will include seven bridges and 23 tunnels, would be completed in December 2020, General Manager (Construction), North East Frontier Railway N K Prasad said.

Twenty-two of the 23 tunnels have been drilled, Prasad said. A survey on the proposed 272 km-long railroad from Sairang to Bangladesh border trade centre Kawrpuichhuah has also been completed, he said.

