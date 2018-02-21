Minor raped by juvenile in Ballia

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile neighbour in a village in Rasda area at Ballia, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was playing outside her home and the 14-year-old boy allegedly took her to secluded place and raped her, they said.

An FIR has been registered in this connection by victim’s father and the accused teenager has been detained, police added.

