Minor killed by stray dogs in Bharuch

A one-year-old boy was mauled to death by two stray dogs in an agricultural field in Vagra taluka of Bharuch district on Thursday afternoon.

The parents of the deceased, Seema and Ajay Bhil, are farm labourers. The couple had gone to work on the cotton fields of one Abdul Patel, leaving their son, Akash, in a bedsheet tied to a tractor career.

According to the police, two stray dogs mauled Akash. Upon hearing his cries, the couple rushed to the tractor and dispersed the dogs and rushed him to the Civil Hospital in Bharuch where he was declared dead on arrival.

Inspector Arjun Nagji said, “The doctors said that the cause of death was damage to the wind pipe of the minor. We have taken statements of other farm labourers and the owner Abdul Patel. All of them have claimed that two stray dogs mauled the minor who was sleeping.”

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App