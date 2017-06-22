Minor girl ‘raped’ by PhD student

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a student in a village under Partapur police station on Tuesday night. The student, who lived close to her home and is pursuing a Ph.D from Meerut University, has been arrested. Police took the alleged victim for a medical examination on Wednesday. Both the girl and the accused belong to the Dalit community, said police.

The girl had gone to her native village a few days ago to spend her summer vacations. The accused, who lived close to her home, went to the terrace of the girl’s home, where she was sleeping alone, on Tuesday night. “He forced the girl to accompany him and took her to his place where she was raped,” said Virendra Singh, SSI at Partapur police station.

The alleged victim informed her relatives, after which a complaint was lodged. The police later arrested the accused from his residence.

