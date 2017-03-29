Message in Urdu, map found in Kapurthala village

Recovery of some balloons, coins and a white paper carrying some message in Urdu and a map created quite a panic in village Mallian of Sutanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala on Tuesday. The material was found in the fields of farmer Joginder Singh.

It is learnt that there was something written in Urdu language on these balloons while the white paper carried some map. DSP Sultanpur Lodhi Sandeep Kaur said they are investigating the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd