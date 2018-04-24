Men tried to pull my skirt: Indore model recalls ordeal on Twitter

The woman said she went back to the same locality but could not find CCTV footage that could have provided clues about the men. (Representational Image) The woman said she went back to the same locality but could not find CCTV footage that could have provided clues about the men. (Representational Image)

An Indore-based model has alleged that two men tried to pull her skirt when she was riding her two-wheeler in Indore on Sunday. She later tweeted about the alleged harassment.

“This Happened today. Two guys tried to pull my skirt while I was on my activa (scooter) and said, ‘dikhao iske niche kya hai?’ I tried to stop them and lost control and met with an accident,’’ she said in her first tweet, posted with a picture of her injured leg. “These scars will fade but not the ones on my soul,’’ she tweeted. She said the harassment took place on a busy street but no one came to help her. She alleged that a middle-aged man who offered to help her blamed her skirt for the incident.

The model who could not note down the registration number of the vehicle carrying the two men did not contact the police to lodge a complaint. She said she went back to the same locality but could not find CCTV footage that could

have provided clues about the men. “Imagine I was on a lonely street. Would those guys have stopped at trying to pull my skirt?’’ she said in another tweet.

Indore DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra said: “We have registered a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC on the basis of the complaint of the woman.”

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the incident “shameful” and ordered the state DGP and Indore district collector to take necessary action.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App