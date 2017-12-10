Meghalya student’s murder: Anger, insecurity among kin, students from Northeast at boy’s cremation

The victim’s father at the boy’s room in Phagwara Saturday. Express The victim’s father at the boy’s room in Phagwara Saturday. Express

Anger and insecurity was visible on the faces of the family, friends and the students from North East region during the cremation of the 21-year-old Ashish Prasad at Phagwara on Saturday.

The Meghalayan boy was murdered by neighbours on Thursday night for partying till late night to celebrate the birthday of his friend.

Father of the deceased, Shibji Parsad, elder brother Mukesh and other relatives cremated his body at Phagwara.

Station House Officer (SHO) Satnampura Police Sukhpal Singh said two accused, Rahul Kumar and Ashok Kumar, had been arrested. “How could one be so insensitive so as to beat someone mercilessly to death for celebrating a friend’s birthday. Even if my son and his friends were making noise, they could have slapped him and complained to the police,” said the deceased’s father. “Today was his exam and he had told me he might visit home after exam. I could not even dream I would come here to cremate him,” he said.

Ashish, a 5th-semester B tech (mechanical) student of Lovely Professional University (LPU), was attacked with sharp-edged farm implement in Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar where he had been living for the past two months as PG with friends.

His father Shibji Parsad, who runs a utensils shop in Tura, a hilly municipal town in West Garo hills in Meghalaya, said that the the kind of treatment his son has received, no parent from his region would ever send their wards to Punjab for pursuing education.

He said he had admitted Ashish in the hostel and he was there for the past two years. “But now I came to know he had shifted here along with his friends just two months back.”

“The boys some times take the liberty, but the university authorities should have informed me when he left the hostel as I had deposited the the partial annual fee for hostel this year too,” said the father.

He appealed the Punjab police to shift his case to Tura where he would fight it in the court.

After the cremation, the father also visited the place in Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar where his son was staying. He was shocked to see the broken window panes, stones and bricks which were rained on boys by the neighbours before they attacked them.”

Earlier, at the cremation ground, several students from North East region told The Indian Express said that a large number of students from their area stayed in rented accommodations near Phagwara. “We do not feel safe. Often, racist remarks are passed on us by locals. Even today, while coming for the cremation, we faced such remarks,” said a girl.

Ricky Dutta, who represents North East Region Student Association at LPU, said racist remarks and attempts to outrage the modesty of girls by local residents were common. “Now, we have taken up the matter with our MP from Tura for the safety and security of North East region students here,” said Dutta, who also lives in a rented accommodation at Phagwara and is a student of 6th semester. Local residents said the boys shouted 2-3 times when the cake was cut at around 11:30 pm to express their excitement but there was no music being played at the house. They said 10-12 people carrying iron rods, bats and sharp-edged weapons attacked the boys by climbing the main gate of their house.

The people in the locality, including Jaswant Singh, a social worker, said there was never any complaint from the boys to anyone in the street.

