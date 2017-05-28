Meet Murder: Inspector involved in investigation shunted out, Haryana DGP hints at mess-up

Inspector Narender Singh Kadian Inspector Narender Singh Kadian

HARYANA DGP B S Sandhu has transferred the in-charge of CIA-1 of Panchkula district police, Inspector Narender Singh Kadian, to Mewat, owing to several administrative reasons. The transfer order was issued on May 26. Inspector Kadian has left Panchkula for his new posting.

The transfer of Kadian, who was actively involved in the murder investigation of Chandigarh bouncer Amit Sharma, alias Meet, is also linked to the recent viral video clip of two of the accused in the case in which they claimed that they would surrender in CIA Sector 20, but the two were shown as arrested from Chandimandir railway station on May 18. The accused were Amandeep Singh, alias Maani, and Harjinder Singh, alias Laddy. The clip appeared in various social networking sites on May 17.

“There are several reasons behind the transfer of Inspector Narender Singh Kadian and the video clip of two of the accused in which they had claimed that they were going to surrender, but cops show them as arrested is one of the reasons. I issued his transfer orders after receiving some reports from his immediate superior officers,” said the DGP.

Inspector Narender Singh Kadian had been SHO of Sector 20 police station prior to being in-charge of CIA-1.

Inspector Mahender Singh, the probe officer of Meet, too, has been transferred from Mansa Devi police station to Pinjore police station. Inspector Mahender Singh has replaced Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma, who was recently accused of giving undue favour to a party in a land dispute case.

The allegations against the SI were made during the Janta Darbar of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at Inderdhanush Auditorium on May 13. Inspector Mahender Singh was the SHO of Mansa Devi PS. Inspector Suraj Chawla has replaced him. Police sources said the transfer orders of Mahender Singh, Suraj Chawla and Deepak Sharma were issued at the level of police commissioner.

