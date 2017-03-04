Meerut: Minor ‘gangraped’, video circulated on social media

Three persons allegedly gangraped a 16-year-old girl in Meerut and circulated the video of the alleged act on social media. While the alleged crime happened on February 28, the video went viral on Thursday. An FIR against three accused — Asif, Salman and Bhoorey— has been lodged. They are yet to be arrested. The incident took place in a village in Bhawanpur police station area where, as per the complaint, she had gone to relieve herself in the fields when the three youths of the same village allegedly raped her.

“The accused threatened to circulate the video if she told anyone. The victim hence chose to keep mum. The trio later asked the victim to meet them, but she refused. They circulated the video on Whatsapp Thursday,” said Satendra Singh, SHO, Bhawanpur police station.

A case has been lodged under IPC Section 376 (D) and POCSO Act. The victim’s medical examination was conducted Friday and the report was awaited till the filing of this report.