Meerut mill fire: Samajwadi Party, Lok Dal leaders booked for dharna over compensation

Meerut Police booked leaders of the Samajwadi Party and Lok Dal in connection with a day-long dharna Sunday demanding increased compensation for victims of the Kinauni Sugar Mill fire.

The fire on Saturday in Siwal Khas had claimed a life and two persons suffered burn injuries. SP leader Atul Pradhan, said to be close to party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Lok Dal district chief Rahul Dev, were booked at the Rohta police station. Various sections of the IPC, including 149 (unlawful assembly) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), and section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment (CLA) Act were slapped against them, according to Subhash Atri Kharkhoda police station in-charge. Atri added the FIR was lodged on his behalf following directives from local administration.

Pradhan said he has been booked at behest of the state government. “The FIR will not deter me,” he said. “The BJP serves its political interest by creating a divide between Hindus and Muslims but never does anything for welfare of its voters.”

The local legislator in the UP Assembly, BJP’s Jitendra Satwai, said the Opposition was politicising the issue. “The CM ensured the bereaved family got adequate compensation and I will try to get a job for wife of the victim. Pradhan had tried to hamper firefighting operations by bringing a number of people outside the gate of the sugar mill,” said Satwai.

