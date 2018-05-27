Meerut kidnapping case: Don’t want to live with family, threat to my life, says woman in court

Forty-seven days after she was allegedly kidnapped, a 23-year-old married woman on Saturday said she had fled with the accused in the case on her own accord last month.

Appearing before the Meerut magistrate’s court, Rachna said, “I do not want to live with my family. I face a threat to my life from my brother. I appeal to the court to send me to Nari Niketan (a shelter for women).”

The court agreed to her plea and sent her to 15 days to the shelter. A kidnapping case had been lodged last month on a complaint from Rachna’s brother Sandeep against a man named Shahzad who the police said had a criminal record. She was “kidnapped” a week after her wedding. “We found Rachna in a rented house in Meerut’s Shatabdinagar. Shahzad managed to escape. We produced her before the court directly because of the involvement of the two communities in the case. We did not want the atmosphere vitiated,” said Rajesh Kumar, SP(Rural).

He family on the other hand has claimed that the police was hand-in-glove with the accused Shahzad. “I prayed to her to return to the family as her actions have defamed us all but she refused,” said Raj Singh, her father. “We suspect the role of the police in the case,” said Sandeep over the phone. “They (police) know where Shahzad is at present. She was presented in court without informing us. The case has damaged reputation of my family. If my sister does not want to live with us, it is fine. She is an adult, we cannot force her to return. But we want Shahzad who had tried to kill me to be arrested soon.”

“The court has directed authorities concerned to sent her to the Nari Niketan here for 15-days,” said Dheeraj, the family lawyer. As per the FIR by her family members, Rachna of Etmadpur village in Parichitgarh police station in Meerut was allegedly kidnapped by Shahzad on April 8. The alleged attempt on Sandeep took place on April 17 on which an attempt to murder case was lodged against Shahzad. Six persons were arrested in the kidnapping case.

Last week, a BJP MLA had called the case an example of “love jihad” and had protested against alleged police inaction .

