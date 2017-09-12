Meerut: Class VIII student shot dead, main accused on run

Harshit’s elder brother was in a relationship with the accused’s sister (Representational) Harshit’s elder brother was in a relationship with the accused’s sister (Representational)

A 25-YEAR-OLD man allegedly shot dead a Class VIII student, whose elder brother was in a relationship with the accused’s sister, in Meerut late Sunday.

An FIR has been lodged against three persons. While two have been detained, the main accused, Pankaj, is absconding. Sachin Malik, in charge of Kankarkheda police station, said Pankaj had entered the house of the victim, Harshit (14), with his two friends on Sunday night and opened fired. While Harshit was hit twice, the attackers escaped.

“Harshit’s brother Shubham and mother Munni Devi were sleeping in another room… They had come to wipe out the entire family but escaped after the boy was hit,” Malik said. Harshit’s family members took him to the nearest nursing home where the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. “We are conducting raids to arrest the main accused,” Malik said.

