Mauli Jagran shooting: 22-year-old succumbs

Vikas Kumar was on ventilator since April 30. Doctors had already declared him brain dead. (Representational image) Vikas Kumar was on ventilator since April 30. Doctors had already declared him brain dead. (Representational image)

A 22-year-old resident of Sector 25 here succumbed to bullet injuries in his head, that he received at Mauli Jagran on April 30, at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Research and Education on Sunday. Vikas Kumar was on ventilator since April 30. Doctors had already declared him brain dead. Vikas, along with two others, Ravi Kumar (19) and Sachin Kumar (35) of Sector 28, was attacked by over eight assailants who fired three bullets at them. Injured Ravi and Sachin are admitted to GMCH-32 and their condition is stated to be stable.

Chandigarh police have failed to arrest any of the assailants. The prime accused has been identified as Sumer Kumar alias Smack (32) of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, in Panchkula. Two more have been identified as Sultan and Tony. Inspector Kapil Dev, Station House Officer of Mauli Jagran police station, said murder charges were added in the FIR against the assailants. “Post-mortem of the victim will be conducted on Monday,” he said. An old rivalry is stated to be the reason behind the attack.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App