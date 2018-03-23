Mau: Three private bus workers held for ‘molesting’ woman

The woman was on her way home in a village from Mohammadabad Gohna, around 70 km away, when the alleged incident occurred. The woman was on her way home in a village from Mohammadabad Gohna, around 70 km away, when the alleged incident occurred.

Three private bus employees were arrested on Wednesday, a day after a 26-year-old woman was allegedly molested by them on a moving private bus and later raped by another in Mau district. The woman was on her way home in a village from Mohammadabad Gohna, around 70 km away, when the alleged incident occurred. She had allegedly boarded the bus at around 6 pm. All passengers deboarded at Madhuban market at around 8.30 pm, leaving her the only passenger and another eight kilometers to go.“Usually many people travel to this area which is the bus’s last stop,” said the village pradhan. “As soon as everyone deboarded, the bus’s helper Aman Sonkar sat next to her and began molesting her. The other helper and conductor also joined him. By the time she deboarded, even the driver had touched her inappropriately and she was disconsolate. Sonkar walked with her to her house, which is a long way from the bus stop.”

“He then raped her. Her screams alerted villagers. Sokar tried to flee but villagers caught him and later handed over to the police. The other three drove off,” said the pradhan. The driver Ram Nath, helper Sadhu Gond and conductor Rajesh Yadav were arrested from a neighbouring district on Wednesday, police said. Circle Officer (Madhuban) Shweta Ojha said, “We have charged Sonkar with rape and the others with molestation. Investigations are on.”

