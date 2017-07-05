Masol land row: Report sent, revenue officials made ‘clerical error’, says SDM

The issue pertains to nearly 400 acres in Masol village. Express The issue pertains to nearly 400 acres in Masol village. Express

KHARAR SUB-DIVISIONAL Magistrate (SDM) has submitted a report in the case related to a row over land in Masol village after the revenue department pointed out to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) that around 400 acres had ‘four lakh owners’. The report attributes this to a ‘clerical mistake’.

SDM Amnaninder Kaur Brar said during investigations, it was found that it was “mistakenly mentioned that the land has 4 lakh owners.” She added that some revenue officials might incorrectly made the entry as the area where the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has identified the land for excavation has around 4 lakh marlas of land.

“Somebody might have mistakenly written that 4 lakh owners instead of writing 4 lakh marlas,” she maintained. Brar added that she had submitted the report to the DC recently after thorough investigation. Interestingly, the work of land acquisition was struck in Masol village after the revenue records showed four lakh owners in the area despite the fact that only 35,000 mutations were done till date in the entire area comprising five villages: Masol, Tanda, Tandi, Kane Ka Bara and Kroran.

The ASI wanted to acquire around 150 acres in the area to declare it as a protective site for the excavation of fossils. The village came to the limelight when (former) French president Francois Hollande visited Chandigarh on an official visit last year. Fossils found by Society for Archaeological and Anthropological Research (SAAR) and France’s National Scientific Research Centre (CNRS) were displayed for Hollande.

