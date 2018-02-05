Maoists kill two, set vehicles on fire in Chhattisgarh

Two people including an assistant constable were killed and at least four vehicles were set on fire Sunday by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada. This comes a day after suspected Maoists set 17 vehicles on fire in five separate incidents in Bastar. Police officials said that the sudden rise in incidents were likely to be indication for the beginning of the Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign period of the Maoists. Police officials told The Indian Express that the Maoists abducted assistant constable Sitaram Bakde. “Even as his wife appealed to the Maoists for his release, they killed him. Bakde was posted at the city kotwali police station and was on leave,” an official said.

In the Gatam gram panchayat of the Katekalyan block of Dantewada district, a group of armed Maoists allegedly entered the home of Manoj Podiyami and killed him. His niece Muskaan (9) received bullet injuries in her leg, but is stable. Kamlochan Kashyap, Dantewada SP said, “Podiyami was a taxidriver. The Maoists suspected that he was an informer, which is not true. His niece intervened and a bullet grazed her leg.”

