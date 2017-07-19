Man shot dead while celebrating birth of his son

“Rohit was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries,” police said. (Representational image) “Rohit was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries,” police said. (Representational image)

A man celebrating the birth of his son was shot dead allegedly by two persons, police said today. “The incident took place in Chandawali village last night. Rohit (29) and his friends were celebrating the birth of a boy. There were also reports of celebratory firing at the function,” Umesh Yadav, Circle Officer of Nakhasa police station, said.

The suspects Ajay and Mintu, who were present at the function, allegedly shot at Rohit, he said. “Rohit was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” the officer said.

A case has been registered against the suspects, Yadav added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App