Man sentenced to death for rape and murder of a woman in Madhya Pradesh

A local court has sentenced a man to death in connection with the rape and murder of a woman at village Bhitri in the district in the year 2013. First Additional Sessions Judge, Rajiv Kumar Ayachi yesterday held Nagendra Tiwari (40) guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) of the IPC among others and awarded capital punishment to him. The decision of the court was based on report of police investigation, medical examination and circumstantial evidence against Tiwari, which pointed out at the gruesome manner in which he committed the crime, public prosecutor Suryakant Tripathi said today.

The incident took place on December 13, 2013 at Bhitri village under Rampur Naikin Police Station area when the victim was alone in her house.

The accused asked a boy to knock at her door and the moment she opened it, he forcibly entered her house and tried to rape her, prosecution said.

At the time of incident, the victim was alone as her husband who is a driver was out of station because of job commitments, he said.

However, the victim resisted the rape attempt following which Tiwari beat her to death with a stick and threw her body in an agriculture field. Later, he had physical relation with the body, the prosecution argued in the court.

In order to show it as an incident of loot, Tiwari went back to her residence and took away gold and silver ornaments and mopped the blood spread in the house with a cloth.

During interrogation, Tiwari admitted to committing the crime because of an old enmity. Police also recovered looted goods from his possession.

The case of involvement of a boy in the crime is before the juvenile justice court, he added.