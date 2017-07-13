Man kills mother-in-law, minor niece in Nashik

A man allegedly killed his mother-in-law and a minor niece with a sickle after taking them to an isolated spot on Ramwadi road in Nashik this afternoon, police said. The accused Motiram Badade also tried to kill his father-in-law Dashrath Kharate (60) with the sickle but the latter managed to escape from his clutches and reported the matter to police, they said.

According to police, Badade took his mother-in-law Mandatai Kharate (55) and his sister-in-law’s eight-year-old daughter to an isolated area on Ramwadi road on his motorcycle and killed them with a sickle.

After killing both of them he went home and told Kharate that dacoits were holding his wife (Mandatai) and grand daughter captive and asked him to come with him, police said. The accused took Kharate to the same spot where he attacked him with sickle. However, Kharate managed to escape from his clutches and went to Sarkarwada police station where he reported the incident before officials.

The reason behind Badade’s extreme step is yet to be ascertained, said police. Badade is absconding after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, said police.

