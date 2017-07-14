Man kills Gurudwara sewadar, climbs dome to avoid arrest

The chief ‘sewadar’ of a Gurudwara here was allegedly killed inside the premises by a community member, who then perched himself on the structure’s dome to evade arrest. Nihang Charanjit Singh (40) slashed Nihang Piara Singh’s (45) neck with a sharp weapon Thursday after a dispute, police said. The deceased was the chief sewadar (religious volunteer) of the Gurdwara Bibangarh.

“Charanjit, after killing Piara, climbed on the ‘gumbad’ (dome) of the gurdwara. It took a lot of effort to to bring him down and arrest him,” a police official said. Police have registered a case of murder and launched an investigation into the case, the official said, adding that the accused was being questioned.

