Man kills brother over suspicion of illicit relation with his wife

A 26-year-old man was allegedly poisoned to death by his brother on the suspicion of him having an illicit relationship with the latter’s wife at Mastgharh village in Shamli district, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim’s sister-in-law, with whom he was allegedly having an affair, was an accomplice in the killing which took place on Monday, they said.

“Both the accused are absconding,” a police official said.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father-in-law a probe has been initiated, the official said.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App