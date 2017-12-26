Man killed in attack by unidentified assailants     

A 26 year-old man was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at Gorigudde in the early hours of December 25, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Merlick D’Souza, who had been allegedly involved in criminal activities in the past, they said.

A five-member gang barged into D’Souza’s house and hacked him with machetes at around one am on December 25.

The deceased had four cases against him and the police suspect that the killing was part of a gang war.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App