Man held for raping daughter in Mohali

A MAN was arrested by Sohana police on Thursday for allegedly raping his daughter, who is a minor. Police officials said the accused had also threatened the girl wirth dire consequences if she uttered a word about it to any family member.

According to the Sohana police, the victim is a student of Class XII at a government school in Chandigarh and she lives with her family at a rented accommodation in Mohali. The girl alleged that her father began to rape her since she was in the ninth class. The accused is a labourer.

The victim also stated in her complaint that though she had informed her mother and elder brother, they did not believe her and told her to keep quiet instead. The victim added that her father used to rape her whenever she was alone at home.

The girl also said that when her mother and brother failed to help her, she discussed the issue with a friend and then decided to approach the police. “I approached the police in Sohana and lodged the complaint. Though my family members asked me not to file the complaint, I was fed up of all the sufferings. He used to beat me up and he raped me a number of times. He even threatened to kill me with a knife if I ever opened my mouth,” the girl told Chandigarh Newsline.

The Investigating Officer, Sub-Inspector Amandeep Kaur, said they have arrested the victim’s father after registering a case against him under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and sections 4 and 6 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

