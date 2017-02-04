Man held for rape on pretext of marriage

In another rape case in Panchkula, a 28-year old man, Gaurav Kumar of Kalka, was arrested on Friday for raping a 21-year old girl on the pretext of marriage for the last five years. The accused, Gaurav, an employee in a private company at Parwanoo, is married. Police said the victim was a minor when the accused started raping her on the pretext of marriage. The accused has reportedly confessed to his crime. In her complaint to the police, the victim stated that she was 16 years old when Gaurav lured her on the pretext of marriage and started developing physical relations with her, which continued for five years. She further stated in the complaint that she recently came to know that Gaurav was married to someone else.

Sources said the girl belongs to an upper caste and the accused belongs to a lower caste, and the two are neighbors. Sub Inspector (SI) Surjeet Singh, SHO of Kalka police station, said, “The medical examination of the girl confirmed the rape allegations. The accused Gaurav will be produced in a local court on Saturday. The statement of the victim will be recorded before a local magistrate.”