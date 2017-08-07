Man held for possessing charas in UP

Charas worth Rs 40 lakh was recovered from Sonauli area on the Indo-Nepal border here by a joint team of Sashstra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police. Mohd Salim, a resident of Bansi in Siddarthnagar district, was arrested yesterday evening during a routine checking, SSB Inspector Pankaj Bhat said. 3.46 kg of charas worth Rs 40 lakh was recovered from his possession. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

