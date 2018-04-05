Man held for impregnating minor girl at Thane

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impregnating a 14-year-old girl. The couple “claimed to be in love” and had planned to get the baby aborted, but the hospital alerted the police.

“The girl’s parents, from Maneri village, were clueless about the father’s identity as the girl did not tell them anything. Initially, she told us that she was drugged and raped and didn’t remember the face of the perpetrator,” police said. On investigation, police realised that the girl was taken to the hospital by a neighbour.

“When we tried to arrest him, she broke down and requested to not lodge a complaint,” an officer said. The accused has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of POCSO Act.

