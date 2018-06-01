Follow Us:
Thursday, May 31, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News

Man held for cheating advocate of Rs 25,000

He was booked under IPC sections 419 (cheating), 420 (cheating and fraud) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy)/34 (common intention).

By: Express News Service | Published: June 1, 2018 3:35:36 am
The accused, Sanjay Kumar, was drunk at the time, said police, adding that he has been arrested. (Representational) Police said an investigation had revealed that the accused had cheated many other people across the country. (Representational Image)
Related News

Police have arrested a Jharkhand resident for allegedly cheating an advocate of around Rs 24,000 by using his ATM details. Lakhan Dan of Telipara in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, was arrested in Dhanbad on Wednesday. Police also seized gadgets and bank-related documents from his possession. He was booked under IPC sections 419 (cheating), 420 (cheating and fraud) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy)/34 (common intention). The advocate, who practices in Bidhannagar court, filed the complaint on April 5 this year. “The complainant received a call and the caller disclosed himself as a bank representative. He managed to collect the bank details of the complainant during the conversation. Immediately after that, Rs 24,997 was debited from the complainant’s account,” said DC (Headquarters) Amit Javalgi. Police said an investigation had revealed that the accused had cheated many other people across the country.

 

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now