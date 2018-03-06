Man burnt to death as bus catches fire in Jammu and Kashmir

Three persons were killed and four injured when a four-wheeler overturned in Rasda area. (Representational) Three persons were killed and four injured when a four-wheeler overturned in Rasda area. (Representational)

A man was charred to death after a bus caught fire under mysterious circumstances in Kathua district’s Dolian Jattan village in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Arun Kumar, son of Kartar Chand of Chan Gran village was a barati in the bus.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. There were only a few people inside the bus, when the vehicle caught flames, Suresh Sharma, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Hiranagar said. Local people swung into action and rescued other people sitting inside the bus. The deceased was taken to Hiranagar hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, sources suggest that people inside the bus were smoking and drinking alcohol. The driver and conductor of the bus fled away after the incident. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

