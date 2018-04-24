Man arrested for sexually assaulting 9-yr-old in Gurgaon

The accused has been booked under POCSO Act The accused has been booked under POCSO Act

Gurgaon Police has arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl who lives in his neighbourhood. Police said the accused has been identified as Sakir from UP’s Rampur city. He works as a labourer in Gurgaon and lives in Rajender Park.

According to police, the incident took place at 8.30 pm on Saturday. “He lured the child to an isolated area near her home, and inappropriately touched and pressed her chest,” said inspector Ajaybir, SHO of Rajender Park police station.

The child, police said, returned home and told her parents about the incident. “The parents approached us, and a case was registered under Section 8 of the POCSO Act. The child’s medical checkup was carried out. We arrested the accused the same evening,” the SHO said.

In a similar incident, a 12-year-old girl had filed a complaint to the Women’s Police Station on Sunday, alleging that the 21-year-old brother of one her neighbours had sexually assaulted her on two occasions over the last four months.

The accused in the case was arrested Sunday evening. “He was produced in court on Monday and has been remanded in judicial custody,” said sub-inspector Rajbala, the investigating officer of the case.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App