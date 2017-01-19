Man arrested for raping two minor daughters after neighbours approach DCW

(Representational image) (Representational image)

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his two minor daughters and abusing his wife after their neighbours approached Delhi Commission for Women seeking help.

The incident occurred in Bawana and was brought to the notice of the Delhi Commission for Women when the neighbour of the accused informed the 181 Women Helpline that the person, a drunkard and a gambler, is allegedly harassing his wife and two daughters.

“The DCW counsellor counselled the girls, who then informed her that their father raped the elder daughter who is 17 years old, a year ago and the younger 14 year old daughter on Diwali,” a DCW official said.

“She alleged having been raped several times by her father since Diwali. They informed that their father had threatened them not to inform the same to anyone,” he added.

According to police, the family has 7 daughters and a son. While the accused has been arrested, the minor girls have been sent to a shelter home.

“A case under Section 376 IPC and relevant sections of POCSO was registered yesterday and the accused father was arrested after daughters came forward to file a complaint,” a senior police official said.

“The sexual assault was happening for last one and half years. The accused works as a tractor driver and is a drunkard. He also used to assault his wife,” the official added.