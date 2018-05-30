Man arrested at Bhiwandi for kidnapping three children, say cops

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping his neighbour’s three children in the Bhoiwada area. Aaga Hussain Akbar Sayyed (35) was arrested from near the outskirts of Bhiwandi while he was trying to flee away with the children, said police.

The three children — Shifa Bano (7), Ojaif Khan (5) and Mois Khan (4) — were playing outside their house near Diwanshah Dargah in Bhoiwada when they were kidnapped. Following this, the parents approached the police.

“A relative called us early Tuesday saying that the children were being taken out of Bhiwandi by road,” an officer said. Police went on to arrest Sayyed from the spot. “He had the three children with him… they were asleep. We are checking if they were drugged. He had allegedly lured them with food and since the children were hungry, they followed him,” the officer said.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App