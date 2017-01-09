‘Maluka guilty of tampering with Sikh prayer’

Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Sikander Singh Maluka at Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar on Sunday. Rana Simranjit Singh Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Sikander Singh Maluka at Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar on Sunday. Rana Simranjit Singh

THE AKAL Takht on Sunday held Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Sikander Singh Maluka guilty of tampering with Sikh Ardas (prayer) during the inauguration of his election office in Rampura Phul in December last year. Maluka appeared at Akal Takht on Sunday and accepted the religious sentence. “Sikander Singh Maluka has been found guilty of tampering with Sikh Prayer. It had badly hurt Sikh sentiments. Maluka has also accepted his mistake. He will be considered guilty until he performs the religious sentence,” said Akal Takht Jathedar Gaini Gurbachan Singh.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

Jathedar said, “Akal Takht has asked Maluka to organise an Akhand Path (Three-day-long uninterrupted reciting of Guru Granth Sahib) at Akal Takht to regret his mistake. He has been asked to remain present at Takht for three days while this Akhand Path will be performed.

He is also asked to clean the shoes at Jora Ghar (where shoes of devotees are kept) for one hour, performing community kitchen service and cleaning utensils for all three days while organising Akhand Path. He is also ordered to perform community kitchen service at Takht Damdma Sahib Talwandi Sabo. He has been also asked to donate Rs 51,000 at Akal Takht and Rs 31,000 at Takht Damdma Sahib.”

It has not been specified by Akal Takht when Maluka should start performing the religious sentence.

Maluka appeared at Akal Takht earlier in the day. Talking to mediapersons after coming out of the Akal Takht, he said, “I accept the decision of Akal Takht unconditionally.”

Akal Takht had asked the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) to form a three-member team to probe a viral video on social media in which Maluka was visible and a Hindu priest was performing a prayer similar to that of Sikh prayer. The SGPC committee had submitted a report to the Akal Takht.

Jathedar said SGPC member Major Singh and other Sikhs, who were present at the function, have been asked to perform an Akhand Path to seek apology from the almighty.

Punjab Cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia was also sentenced for tampering with Gurbani while campaigning for BJP candidate Arun Jaitley during the Parliament elections.