Major fire breaks out at godown near Zirakpur, no casualty

A major fire broke out at the godown of a diaper manufacturing company in Bhawaat village near Zirakpur on Tuesday.

Fire officials struggled for nearly seven hours to bring the situation under control. Nobody sustained injuries in the incident but all goods stored in the godown were gutted.

The fire brigade officials said that short circuit could be the reason of the fire.

As many as 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to control the fire, said Dera Bassi fire officer Manjeet Singh.

“Preliminary investigation suggetested that the fire broke due to a short circuit but we will know the exact reason on Wednesday. Nobody was injured in the incident,” he added.

