Maharashtra man held for raping nine-year-old

Police said the man lured the child on the pretext of giving her a chocolate when she was alone at home. (Representational image) Police said the man lured the child on the pretext of giving her a chocolate when she was alone at home. (Representational image)

A 55-year-old man was on Saturday arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Deonar. The incident allegedly took place at around 11 am on Friday. Both the accused and the victim stay in the same area. Police said the man lured the child on the pretext of giving her a chocolate when she was alone at home. The Class III student approached the Deonar police along with her family on Friday, following which the accused was detained. While the girl was admitted to a hospital the same day, no medical examination could be conducted as she was traumatised, said police. She was admitted to hospital on Saturday. The accused was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and POCSO Act.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App