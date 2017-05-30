Ludhiana: Police arrest three with poppy husk

The main suspect identified as Iqbal Singh Pali from Mohi village of Jagraon was earlier associated with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The main suspect identified as Iqbal Singh Pali from Mohi village of Jagraon was earlier associated with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Ludhiana (Rural) Police arrested a man and his two accomplices Monday for allegedly possessing poppy husk in their SUV Toyota Fortuner. The main suspect identified as Iqbal Singh Pali from Mohi village of Jagraon was earlier associated with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Now, he has himself claimed to be an AAP worker. Police claimed that 15 kg poppy husk was recovered from his SUV.

Two accomplices arrested by the police were his driver Jaswant Singh and worker Kali Charan, who is from Bihar.

Jagraon SSP Surjit Singh said that SHO of Jodhan police station set a trap following a tip off. A fake “customer” was sent to Kali Charan to buy one poppy husk and he was successful in doing so. He added that Pali and his driver Jaswant Singh were later arrested after a check post was set up in the area. The police have registered an FIR under the NDPS Act at Jodhan police station against the three suspects.

