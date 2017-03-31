Ludhiana: Civic body meeting adjourned amid high drama; budget gets stuck

The proposed budget of a little over Rs 1,200 crore of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation for 2017-18 remained unapproved Thursday after the House meeting was adjourned amid high drama. The Opposition led by Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu demanded an inquiry into the working and orders passed by former Ludhiana MC commissioner Ghanshyam Thori.

Ashu alleged that Thori passed work orders and spent funds for works done under Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB) without following proper norms and without approval of Finance and Contractual Committee (F&CC) of MC. Councillor Gurdeep Singh Neetu, who once led the BJP front and recently joined Congress, also supported Ashu.

Finally, Mayor Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria announced the formation of an inquiry committee to look into the allegations of Ashu and the meeting was adjourned without passing the budget. Ashu alleged that Thori adopted pick-and-choose policy and works in wards led by “Congress councillors were not done deliberately” before the polls. Amid all chaos, the new MC commissioner Jaskiran Singh was not even allowed to speak by the councillors who even switched off his microphone. District Congress president Gurpreet Gogi and deputy mayor RD Sharma from BJP also entered into a heated argument. Commenting on works done under PIDB, Mayor said that works were undertaken in two phases. He claimed that F&CC approval was taken for first phase but not for second one.

Now, an inquiry committee with MC Commissioner as its chairman and comprising comptroller from finance department and four councillors (from Cong, SAD, BJP and an independent) has been formed. MC commissioner told the House that while “ongoing works under PIDB will continue as per orders from Punjab government but no new work orders will be issued and no new tenders will be floated till enquiry report is submitted”.

