LPU student killed following scuffle with neighbours over noise 

Prasad was stabbed with an iron dagger, and died on the spot. Representational Image Prasad was stabbed with an iron dagger, and died on the spot. Representational Image

A 21-year-old BTech student studying at Lovely Professional University was killed after a scuffle broke out between his roommates and their neighbours in Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Jalandhar. Ashish Prasad and his roommates — Rishabh, Aniket, Abhishek and Rohit — were celebrating Rishabh’s birthday when their neighbours objected to loud noise. Prasad was stabbed with an iron dagger, and died on the spot.

Following an initial investigation, Station House Officer (SHO) of Satnampura Police Station Sukhpal Singh detained members of Nasib Chand’s family. The police recorded statements of the boys, and is trying to verify which member of the family killed Prasad.

Parminder Singh Bhangal, SP of Phagwara, said that the family, which hails from Meghalaya, has been informed. A post mortem of the body is being conducted at a civil hospital.

According to an eyewitness report, “At around 2.00 am, the family living opposite the lane of the PG came out and warned the students who were partying and drinking. A verbal scuffle first took place, after which bricks were thrown at the boys by the family. The boys retaliated as well.” The eyewitness added that the boys were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd