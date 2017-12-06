Lonavla: 13 ‘illegal’ toilet blocks on Bigg Boss sets razed

Lonavala Municipal Council served a notice to the Bigg Boss staff on November 27. Express Lonavala Municipal Council served a notice to the Bigg Boss staff on November 27. Express

THE Lonavala Municipal Council (LMC) on Monday demolished as many as 13 “illegal” toilet blocks constructed on the sets of Bigg Boss. Though the LMC anti-encroachment squad faced stiff resistance from the Bigg Boss staff, they went ahead with the demolition drive. “We served notice to them on November 27. Since there was no response from them within the seven days, we razed the illegal toilet blocks as they did not take our permission,” said LMC CEO Sachin Pawar.

Pawar said that the action was taken as per the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act (BPMC) Act which allows them to act against illegal structures even within one day of serving the notice.

Pawar said no Bigg Boss staff explained their position to him or other civic officials. “During the demolition drive, there was resistance from some people, but our squad went ahead and managed to raze the illegal toilet blocks,” he said. LMC officials said that besides the 13 blocks, there were other toilet blocks for which permission had been given.

