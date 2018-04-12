Punjab: Leopard found dead with bullet injuries

A post-mortem was conducted and a case was registered on the recommendation of wildlife authorities (Image for representational purpose) A post-mortem was conducted and a case was registered on the recommendation of wildlife authorities (Image for representational purpose)

A leopard was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hoshiarpur’s Shahpur village. The animal had a bullet injury on the left side of its stomach which led to its death. The wildlife department received information about the incident Tuesday. A post-mortem was conducted and a case under section 9, 39 and 51 of the Wild Life Protection Act 1972 was registered in Hoshiarpur on the recommendation of wildlife authorities.

Hoshiarpur Divisional Forest Officer, Gursharan Singh, while talking to The Indian Express informed that they had received the information from the sarpanch of Shahpur village Tuesday and they visited the spot. “We found the leopard dead with a bullet injury. He was killed around 100 meters from village habitation and 50 meters from main road.

“It comes under the rare category under Schedule -one of the Wildlife Act 1972 and I got the case registered after discussing the matter with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hoshiarpur,” said Divisional Forest officer, adding that it seems that bullet was shot intentionally for hunting purpose.

