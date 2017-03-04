Lakhimpur Kheri: Curfew relaxed, officials say ‘under control’

The Lakhimpur Kheri district administration Friday relaxed curfew in violence-hit Kotwali for two-and-half hours to allow people to purchase essential commodities, even as the situation is fast returning to normal. District Magistrate Akash Deep said curfew was eased between 3.30 pm and 6.00 pm. “The situation is now completely under control. No untoward incident was reported after curfew was relaxed,” he said. He added a peace committee meeting and peace march covering 4 kms were held to pacify members of two communities whic had clashed on Thursday.

Kheri SP Manoj Kumar Jha said four persons have been arrested for indulging in violence. One, identified as businessman Naeem, had fired a gun during the protest, DIG, Lucknow Range, Praveen Kumar said. An FIR has been lodged against a mob of 250 persons for arson and violence. Police teams have been formed to nab the rioters, Jha said.

Curfew had been imposed Kotwali after groups from two communities clashed over an “objectionable video” hurting religious sentiments circulated on social media. Police had already arrested two youths — Jan Ahmed and Faizal — for preparing and circulating the video.