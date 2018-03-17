Kidnapped minor girl rescued; man held

According to the officer, Vadodara police received information that the girl was spotted in an area that falls under Ranip police station in Ahmedabad. According to the officer, Vadodara police received information that the girl was spotted in an area that falls under Ranip police station in Ahmedabad.

A four-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from Vadodara three days back, was rescued from Ahmedabad and reunited with her family, police said on Saturday. The minor, who was kidnapped on Wednesday, was rescued yesterday and the accused identified as Harish alias Harito Vanzara (30), a resident of Anand, was arrested Saturday, police said. “The accused had allegedly kidnapped the girl while she was asleep on a footpath on March 14,” said S G Solanki, Inspector, Fatehgunj police station. Following a complaint by her kin, a probe was launched and police stations in Ahmedabad, Anand, Kaira and other towns were alerted, Solanki said.

According to the officer, Vadodara police received information that the girl was spotted in an area that falls under Ranip police station in Ahmedabad. “We formed a team under Deputy Commissioner of Police Gautam Parmar, which went to Ahmedabad,” Solanki said. The team yesterday traced the accused and the girl with the help of local police, after which the victim was rescued and reunited with her family, the officer said.

