Kharar SDM cancelled junior’s order on land tranfer in Rana Gurjit kin’s name

Former Punjab Power and Irrigation Minister Rana Gurjit Singh. (Express Photo) Former Punjab Power and Irrigation Minister Rana Gurjit Singh. (Express Photo)

THREE DAYS before Rana Gurjit Singh was dropped from the Cabinet, Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amaninder Kaur Brar had set aside the orders of her subordinate officer whereby which land measuring 458.4 kanals in village Seonk, Tehsil Kharar in Mohali district was transferred in favour of Rana Gurjit’s brother Rana Ranjit Singh and sister-in-law Sukhjinder Kaur (Rana Ranjit Singh’s wife). Cancelling the orders of Assistant Collector (Second grade) on January 15, Brar has asked Naib Tehsildar of Majri block to hear the petitioners’ objections, conduct a field verification on the spot and then decide the matter afresh.

Two residents of Seonk village Sher Singh and Mahinder Singh had appealed in the court of SDM Amaninder Kaur Brar and complained that the Naib Tehsildars of Majri block that covers Seonk village had wrongly transferred the land in question in Rana Ranjit and Sukhjinder Kaur’s favour. As the dispute arose in 2016, Rana Ranjit and a few others approached the court of Assistant Collector (second grade), Majri block. The AC gave a ruling in Rana Ranjit’s favour on January 18, 2017.

Now, the SDM Amaninder Kaur Brar who holds the appellate court cancelled the January 18, 2017 order and ordered a fresh on-the-spot inspection. The land in question is a Gair Mumkin Pahar (uncultivable waste land) in Seonk village. Sher Singh and Mahinder Singh also pleaded that the disputed land is part of the forest land and can not not be transferred to anyone. Sher Singh and Mahinder Singh added that they are in possession of the land in dispute.

SDM Brar also held that the ordre passed by her subordinate officer date January 18, 2017 was illegal and passed in connivance with the Naib Tehsildar. Directing the Assistant Collector to rehear the concerned parties on the issue of dispute land again, SDM Brar has also said that the provisions of Punjab Land Preservation Act also be strictly followed.

Brar told Chandigarh Newsline, “It is not cancellation of allotment of land. I have set aside the orders of the Assistant Collector and asked the concerned officer to rehear the parties concerned with the disputed land”.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App