Khadi Mall to come in Kottayam this year

The government is planning to open a Khadi mall in Kottayam this year itself as part of efforts to develop a khadi brand in Kerala, Industries minister A C Moideen said on Thursday. The government’s effort is to brand the state’s khadi in a big way, the minister said, replying to a queries from members during question hour in the state assembly. Khadi and its products were coming to Kerala from other states which cannot be restricted. But all steps would be taken to check the sale of fake khadi, he said.

Replying to another question, he said the khadi sector in the state was largely traditional and there was need to keep it that way. However, there is a need to reduce their workload and research in this regard was on, he said. There was also a plea to modernise the present khadi looms in the state which were largely hand spun, he added.

