Kasganj: Allahabad High Court dismisses Dalit groom’s plea on baarat

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a petition of a Dalit man seeking its intervention to allow him take his baar at (wedding procession) around upper caste Thakur-dominated areas in a village in West UP’s Kasganj district. The high court bench in an order dated March 30 – formally put out on Friday – dismissed Sanjay Kumar Jatav’s writ petition and said he might wish to “approach the police authorities for lodging of the FIR against the persons who are interfering in the performance of marriage ceremony and approach the magistrate.”

“Considering the nature of the reliefs sought by the petitioner, we are not inclined to issue any direction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India,” it said. Article 226 says, “every High Court shall have powers to issue to any person or authority, including in appropriate cases, any Government, within those territories directions, orders or writs, for the enforcement of any of the rights.”

The issue had emerged as a bone of contention after the Thakurs — a majority in Nizampur village where the bride Sheetal lives — opposed the plans of 27-year-old Sanjay Kumar Jatav, a resident of Basai Babas village in Hathras district, to take a horse-led baraat procession around the village, claiming it was unprecedented and would be a source of shame to their community. The wedding is scheduled for April 20.

Additional Advocate General Manish Goel, who was representing the state in the case, told The Indian Express: “The petition has been dismissed because what was brought up before the court was not a matter concerning fundamental rights. There were facts of the case which should ideally be resolved by the local authorities. The court saw this as a personal matter for which the petitioners have not exhausted legal remedies, like getting an FIR lodged or approaching a magistrate.”

“We presented before court that the petitioner was actually yearning for publicity by asking for security for his whole baraat procession,” Goel said. Jatav, in his petition, had sought he be allowed to have a marriage ceremony “in full dignity, as celebrated of the marriage ceremony of other people in the village Nizampur” and that the Kasganj district authorities and police provide him and his bride’s family security during and after the wedding. He also had requested the High Court to “conduct a judicial enquiry” into the caste discrimination in the village.

“We put forward in court that the authorities were not cooperating with us on the fact that they and the Thakur residents are violating our basic freedom to use any public road we wish to,” Jatav’s counsel Satyaveer Singh said, adding that Jatav would file a review petition or move the Supreme Court now.

Kasganj district magistrate R P Singh and SP Piyush Srivastav had maintained earlier that they would not allow the baraat, to take the route planned around the Thakur houses because it could trigger “a fight”. The district administration and police had submitted an alternative route map to the high court. The route though directly led to the bride’s house, but skirted the outermost margins of the village, the one Jatav had been adamant on.

