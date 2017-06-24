Karnal makes it to list of 30 smart cities

KARNAL IN Haryana has made the ‘Smart City’ cut. Karnal was included in the list of 30 smart cities in round three of the Smart City Challenge declared at the National Conference on Urban Transformation organised in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, Friday.

The announcement of names of 30 cities was made by Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

Outlining the broad contours of the plan, Anand Mohan Sharan, Haryana Principal Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, said the Karnal Smart City project would be implemented by Karnal Smart City Ltd, an SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) that would be incorporated soon. The SPV will include senior government officials on its board of directors, and have elected officials such as Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor etc. on the advisory council of the SPV.

The Government claims that the Karnal Municipal Corporation has been taking effective steps from January, 2017 to achieve the Smart City tag in Round 3A. Sharan said the Smart City Plan of Karnal had been allocated Rs 1295.81 crore: Rs 1061.1 crore for Area-Based Development Programme and Rs 149.9 crore for Pan-City Solution.

