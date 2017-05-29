Kamdhenu University: Union minister raises concerns over pending accreditation

Radha Mohan Singh and others in Himmatnagar. Express Photo Radha Mohan Singh and others in Himmatnagar. Express Photo

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday raised his concerns over the delay in accreditation of Kamdhenu University (KU), Gandhinagar, due to lack of a veterinary and fisheries college under its affiliation.

He was the chief guest at the inauguration of the polytechnic building of KU in Himmatnagar Sunday. Foundation stones of a gaushala (cow shed) hostel were also laid during the programme. Singh said accreditation of 60 agriculture universities across the country had been completed but that of Kamdhenu University was pending. “As far as I know, it is because there is no veterinary college under its affiliation,” said the minister. Out of total 74 agricultural universities in the country, accreditation of 14 is pending, including that of KU.

He asked KU Vice Chancellor Prof M C Varshney from the dais, “Kya apki is me koi college hai? Nahi hai. (sir, is there any veterinary college under your university? No.)” “In order to get accreditation and receive central funds, there should be a veterinary college under the university,” the minister reiterated.

Hoping their ongoing dispute with four other agricultural universities of the state over transfer of veterinary colleges will be settled with this development, Prof Varshney told The Indian Express, “I believe now our long-pending demand of a veterinary and fisheries college will be fulfilled. It was good to know that the Union minister was well aware of the issue and raised it right from the dais,” said the VC.

State animal husbandry and cow breeding and fisheries minister Babubhai Bokhiria and agriculture minister Chimanbhai Sapariya along with Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora were also present on the occassion.

It is to be noted that Bokhiria had earlier blamed Prof Varshney for putting KU in the situation.

The dispute between KU and the agricultural universities has been going on for a few years now. The KU has been supporting its case, citing letters from governing bodies, including Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Veterinary Council of India, to the state government for “transferring existing five veterinary and two fisheries colleges to the university. It cited the ICAR norms of accreditation, according to which there should be at least one veterinary, dairy and fisheries college each under a veterinary university, having five years of establishment.

