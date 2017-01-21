Jodhpur: Six arrested as drug traffickers shoot policeman

(Representational image) (Representational image)

With the arrest of six persons including the one who opened fire on police, a gang allegedly involved in drug trafficking was busted and over 200 kg of poppy husk seized here, police said today.

A policeman was injured when Hanumanaram Bishnoi, wanted by police in several cases of drug smuggling, opened fire on him while police team was chasing the accused.

Police have also seized four vehicles belonging to the suppliers and consignment receivers.

According to the Superintendent of Police (Pali) Deepak Bhargava, a tip-off was received that a huge consignment of poppy husk was on its way to Pali. Immediately, a team was formed and a trap was laid to nab the culprits.

“At around midnight, police intercepted a car which was carrying 33 kg of poppy husk. We seized the husk and arrested the car occupants — Madaram Bishnoi and Bhagiratha Bishnoi,” said the officer.

During interrogation, they revealed the names of their two aides, Hanumanram Bishnoi and Madan Patidar, heading towards Rani area. A police team headed to nab them and when they tried to stop the accused, a gun shot was fired from the vehicle which left one policemen injured, he said.

“They tried to escape by hitting the police vehicle, but failed as their vehicle stuck in a crater,” said Bhargava.

Police arrested both Bishnoi and Patidar and seized 150 kg poppy husk and 16 kg opium from their vehicle.

On their information, one Kanaram Bishnoi was also arrested from a nearby farm with 15 kg of poppy husk, who had taken this delivery a few hours back. Police then arrested one Rajaram Bishnoi who was to receive the delivery of poppy husk.

“Hanumanaram Bishnoi is a hardcore criminal, who has cases of opening fire and smuggling drugs registered against him in different police stations of Pali. Patidar, who belonged to Chittorgarh, is said to be a drug supplier,” Bhargava added.